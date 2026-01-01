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Kinoafisha TV Shows Merlin Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Merlin (1998)

"Merlin" cast All info
Sam Neill
Sam Neill
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Martin Short
Martin Short
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
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