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Masters of Sex
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Masters of Sex (2016)
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"Masters of Sex" cast
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Michael Sheen
Lizzy Caplan
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Libby Masters
Annaleigh Ashford
Betty DiMello
Judy Greer
Beau Bridges
Teddy Sears
Dr. Austin Langham
Betty Gilpin
Niecy Nash
Alysia Reiner
David Walton
Mary Birdsong
Danny Jacobs
John G. Connolly
Kelli O'Hara
Ashley Zukerman
John Billingsley
Michael O'Keefe
Camryn Manheim
Isabelle Fuhrman
Rich Sommer
Rondi Reed
Frances Fisher
Jaeden Martell
Joel Brooks
Erin Karpluk
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