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Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of Sex Awards

"Masters of Sex" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-Camera)
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
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