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Masters of Sex
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Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
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