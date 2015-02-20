Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Mashkiny Strashilki
Mashkiny Strashilki (2015 - 2018)
Машкины Страшилки
18+
Comedy
Adventure
Children's
Production year
2015
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
6 minutes
Streaming service
Кинопоиск
Runtime
2 hours 36 minutes
Cast
Characters
Cast and Crew
Series rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Comedy genre
In the Adventure genre
In the Children's genre
In series of Russia
In series of 2015
Seasons
Season 1
2015,
26 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree