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Mashkiny Strashilki poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mashkiny Strashilki

Mashkiny Strashilki (2015 - 2018)

Машкины Страшилки 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 6 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Cast Characters
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Adventure genre  In the Children's genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2015 
Seasons
Mashkiny Strashilki - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 26 episodes
 
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