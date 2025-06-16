Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos 2021 - 2025, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
Seasons
Season 4
Spidey and His Amazing Friends
6+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
16 June 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
5 hours 38 minutes
Series rating
5.5
Rate
13
votes
5.8
IMDb
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Voyage to Spider Island
Season 4
Episode 1
16 June 2025
Superhero Soak
Season 4
Episode 2
16 June 2025
Giant-Sized Lizard
Season 4
Episode 3
17 June 2025
Rhino's Wild Bunch
Season 4
Episode 4
17 June 2025
The Bots vs. Ock
Season 4
Episode 5
18 June 2025
The Battery Boost
Season 4
Episode 6
18 June 2025
King Lizard
Season 4
Episode 7
19 June 2025
Go Rhino Go
Season 4
Episode 8
19 June 2025
Campout Chaos
Season 4
Episode 9
20 June 2025
Panther Pod to the Rescue
Season 4
Episode 10
20 June 2025
Two Teleporters Too Many
Season 4
Episode 11
27 June 2025
Dinos Are Forever
Season 4
Episode 12
27 June 2025
The Lost Lair of Web-Beard
Season 4
Episode 13
18 July 2025
Captain Gobby
Season 4
Episode 14
18 July 2025
Mixing Up Trouble
Season 4
Episode 15
15 August 2025
To Catch a Cat
Season 4
Episode 16
15 August 2025
How to Catch a Caterpillar
Season 4
Episode 17
12 September 2025
A Jellyfish Tale
Season 4
Episode 18
12 September 2025
Night of the Goblins
Season 4
Episode 19
2 October 2025
Bat Attitude
Season 4
Episode 20
2 October 2025
Saving Spider Island
Season 4
Episode 21
7 November 2025
A Ribbiting Rescue
Season 4
Episode 22
7 November 2025
A Squirrel Girl and Tippy Toe Pirate Adventure
Season 4
Episode 23
14 November 2025
Knight at the Museum
Season 4
Episode 24
14 November 2025
The Greedy Gobbler
Season 4
Episode 25
21 November 2025
Playpen Pandemonium
Season 4
Episode 26
21 November 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree