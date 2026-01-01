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Luke Cage
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Fight Against the System
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
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