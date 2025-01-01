Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
TV Shows
Jessica Jones
Quotes
Jessica Jones quotes
Jeri Hogarth
You're coming across as paranoid.
Jessica Jones
Everyone keeps saying that. It must be a conspiracy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kilgrave
Bitches, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Jones
Would you put day drinking under experience or special abilities?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeri Hogarth
The real world is not about happy endings. It's about taking the life you have, and fighting like hell to keep it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Cage
Sweet Christmas!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Jones
No matter where I am, even if I'm behind bars, if you try anything I will find out, I will come for you, and it will hurt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Jones
My weakness? Occasionally I give a shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Jones
Main Street. Birch Street. Higgins Drive. Cobalt Lane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Carrie-Anne Moss
Krysten Ritter
David Tennant
Mike Colter
