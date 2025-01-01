Menu
Jessica Jones Quotes

Jessica Jones quotes

Jeri Hogarth You're coming across as paranoid.
Jessica Jones Everyone keeps saying that. It must be a conspiracy.
Kilgrave Bitches, right?
Jessica Jones Would you put day drinking under experience or special abilities?
Jeri Hogarth The real world is not about happy endings. It's about taking the life you have, and fighting like hell to keep it.
Luke Cage Sweet Christmas!
Jessica Jones No matter where I am, even if I'm behind bars, if you try anything I will find out, I will come for you, and it will hurt.
Jessica Jones My weakness? Occasionally I give a shit.
Jessica Jones Main Street. Birch Street. Higgins Drive. Cobalt Lane.
