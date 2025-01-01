Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Iron Fist
Quotes
Iron Fist quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Harold Meachum
I have no idea what an "iron fist" is. Sounds like a sex toy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Rand
I've been doing this for 15 years.
Claire Temple
But not against the Hand.
Danny Rand
I know. You're right. The Hand was a myth drummed into me. I've never met them face-to-face.
Claire Temple
So, you're saying I have more experience fighting the Hand than you do?
Danny Rand
[scoffs] Well, if you wanna get technical about it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
David Wenham
Finn Jones
Rosario Dawson
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree