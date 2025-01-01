Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Iron Fist Quotes

Iron Fist quotes

Harold Meachum I have no idea what an "iron fist" is. Sounds like a sex toy.
Danny Rand I've been doing this for 15 years.
Claire Temple But not against the Hand.
Danny Rand I know. You're right. The Hand was a myth drummed into me. I've never met them face-to-face.
Claire Temple So, you're saying I have more experience fighting the Hand than you do?
Danny Rand [scoffs] Well, if you wanna get technical about it...
