Daredevil Quotes

Daredevil quotes

Frank Castle You know you're one bad day away from being me.
Frank Castle You hit 'em and they get back up, I hit 'em and they stay down.
[from trailer]
Daredevil Why are you doing this?
Frank Castle 'Cause I think you're a half-measure. I think you're a man who can't finish the job. I think that you're a coward.
Wilson Fisk You took everything! I'm gonna kill you!
Matt Murdock Take your shot
Wilson Fisk Ahhh!
Wilson Fisk I was thinking about a story from the Bible.
FBI Agent #1 Did I tell you to open your mouth?
FBI Agent #2 Let him talk. Don't mean nothin'.
Wilson Fisk I'm not a religious man, but I've read bits and pieces over the years. Curiosity more than faith. But this one story... There was a man, he was traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho when he was set upon by men of ill intent. They stripped the traveler of his clothes, they beat him, and they left him bleeding in the dirt. And a priest happened by, saw the traveler, but he moved to the other side of the road and continued on. And then a Levite, a religious functionary, he came to the place, saw the dying traveler, but he too moved to the other side of the road, passed him by. But then came a man from Samaria, a Samaritan, a good man. He saw the traveler bleeding in the road and he stopped to aid him without thinking of the circumstance or the difficulty it might bring him. The Samaritan tended to the traveler's wounds, applying oil and wine. And he carried him to an inn, gave him all the money he had for the owner to take care of the traveler as the Samaritan, he continued on his journey. He did this simply because the traveler was his neighbor. He loved his city and all the people in it... I always thought that I was the Samaritan in that story. It's funny, isn't it? How even the best of men can be deceived by their true nature.
FBI Agent #1 What the hell does that mean?
Wilson Fisk It means that I'm not the Samaritan. That I'm not the priest, or the Levite. That I am the ill intent who set upon the traveler on a road that he should not have been on.
Daredevil Why didn't you take off my mask?
Frank Castle Because I don't give a shit who you are.
Matt Murdock I wanna know how you found me.
Elektra Natchios I know who you are because I watch the news. "The successful apprehension of Wilson Fisk."
Matt Murdock I wear a mask.
Elektra Natchios Well, you can't mask that ass. I'd know it anywhere.
Frank Castle I gotta say, sometimes... sometimes I think you really just might be the Devil.
Daredevil Sometimes I think I might be, too.
Matt Murdock I'm not seeking penance for what I've done, father. I'm asking forgiveness for what I'm about to do.
Wilson Fisk The city and its future... seeing Hell's Kitchen to its fullest potential is very important to me.
Matt Murdock I feel the same way.
Matt Murdock You can suffocate evil. Starve it. Lock it behind bars. But it will find a way to come back even stronger. There's only one true way to end evil. To finish it for good. Let the Devil out.
Matt Murdock There are other ways to see...
