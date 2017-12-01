Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 2013 - 2020 episode 2 season 5
8.8Rate
10 votes
Orientation (Part One)
Season 5 / Episode 11 December 2017
Orientation (Part Two)
Season 5 / Episode 21 December 2017
A Life Spent
Season 5 / Episode 38 December 2017
A Life Earned
Season 5 / Episode 415 December 2017
Rewind
Season 5 / Episode 522 December 2017
Fun & Games
Season 5 / Episode 65 January 2018
Together or Not at All
Season 5 / Episode 712 January 2018
The Last Day
Season 5 / Episode 819 January 2018
Best Laid Plans
Season 5 / Episode 926 January 2018
Past Life
Season 5 / Episode 102 February 2018
All the Comforts of Home
Season 5 / Episode 112 March 2018
The Real Deal
Season 5 / Episode 129 March 2018
Principia
Season 5 / Episode 1316 March 2018
The Devil Complex
Season 5 / Episode 1423 March 2018
Rise and Shine
Season 5 / Episode 1530 March 2018
Inside Voices
Season 5 / Episode 166 April 2018
The Honeymoon
Season 5 / Episode 1713 April 2018
All Roads Lead…
Season 5 / Episode 1820 April 2018
Option Two
Season 5 / Episode 1927 April 2018
The One Who Will Save Us All
Season 5 / Episode 204 May 2018
The Force of Gravity
Season 5 / Episode 2111 May 2018
The End
Season 5 / Episode 2218 May 2018
В 5 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» члены команды знакомятся с Тесс. Она нанимает Дика, чтобы он помог чужакам спрятаться от надзирателей, снующих среди местных жителей. Но скрыться в толчее получается не у всех.
