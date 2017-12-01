Menu
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 2013 - 2020 episode 18 season 5

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 all episodes
Orientation (Part One)
Season 5 / Episode 1 1 December 2017
Orientation (Part Two)
Season 5 / Episode 2 1 December 2017
A Life Spent
Season 5 / Episode 3 8 December 2017
A Life Earned
Season 5 / Episode 4 15 December 2017
Rewind
Season 5 / Episode 5 22 December 2017
Fun & Games
Season 5 / Episode 6 5 January 2018
Together or Not at All
Season 5 / Episode 7 12 January 2018
The Last Day
Season 5 / Episode 8 19 January 2018
Best Laid Plans
Season 5 / Episode 9 26 January 2018
Past Life
Season 5 / Episode 10 2 February 2018
All the Comforts of Home
Season 5 / Episode 11 2 March 2018
The Real Deal
Season 5 / Episode 12 9 March 2018
Principia
Season 5 / Episode 13 16 March 2018
The Devil Complex
Season 5 / Episode 14 23 March 2018
Rise and Shine
Season 5 / Episode 15 30 March 2018
Inside Voices
Season 5 / Episode 16 6 April 2018
The Honeymoon
Season 5 / Episode 17 13 April 2018
All Roads Lead…
Season 5 / Episode 18 20 April 2018
Option Two
Season 5 / Episode 19 27 April 2018
The One Who Will Save Us All
Season 5 / Episode 20 4 May 2018
The Force of Gravity
Season 5 / Episode 21 11 May 2018
The End
Season 5 / Episode 22 18 May 2018
Episode description

В 5 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» члены команды ЩИТа пытаются найти Руби. Им необходимо остановить цепь событий, которые в результате спровоцируют гибель Земли. Но отыскать Руби и объяснить ей, как следует поступить, не так-то легко.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
