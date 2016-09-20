Menu
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4 Episode 14

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 2013 - 2020 episode 14 season 4

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 all episodes
The Ghost
Season 4 / Episode 1 20 September 2016
Meet the New Boss
Season 4 / Episode 2 27 September 2016
Uprising
Season 4 / Episode 3 11 October 2016
Let Me Stand Next to Your Fire
Season 4 / Episode 4 18 October 2016
Lockup
Season 4 / Episode 5 25 October 2016
The Good Samaritan
Season 4 / Episode 6 1 November 2016
Deals with Our Devils
Season 4 / Episode 7 29 November 2016
The Laws of Inferno Dynamics
Season 4 / Episode 8 6 December 2016
Broken Promises
Season 4 / Episode 9 10 January 2017
The Patriot
Season 4 / Episode 10 17 January 2017
Wake Up
Season 4 / Episode 11 24 January 2017
Hot Potato Soup
Season 4 / Episode 12 31 January 2017
BOOM
Season 4 / Episode 13 7 February 2017
The Man Behind the Shield
Season 4 / Episode 14 14 February 2017
Self Control
Season 4 / Episode 15 21 February 2017
What If...
Season 4 / Episode 16 4 April 2017
Identity and Change
Season 4 / Episode 17 11 April 2017
No Regrets
Season 4 / Episode 18 18 April 2017
All the Madame's Men
Season 4 / Episode 19 25 April 2017
Farewell, Cruel World!
Season 4 / Episode 20 2 May 2017
The Return
Season 4 / Episode 21 9 May 2017
World's End
Season 4 / Episode 22 16 May 2017
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 14 серии сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» Фитц хочет установить, где находится Рэдклифф, чтобы помочь агенту Мэй и Мейсу. Сотрудникам ЩИТа еще неизвестно, что их поджидает ловушка. Вернее, она уготована для Колсона в качестве мести за прошлое.

