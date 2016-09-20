Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 2013 - 2020 episode 14 season 4
The Ghost
Season 4 / Episode 120 September 2016
Meet the New Boss
Season 4 / Episode 227 September 2016
Uprising
Season 4 / Episode 311 October 2016
Let Me Stand Next to Your Fire
Season 4 / Episode 418 October 2016
Lockup
Season 4 / Episode 525 October 2016
The Good Samaritan
Season 4 / Episode 61 November 2016
Deals with Our Devils
Season 4 / Episode 729 November 2016
The Laws of Inferno Dynamics
Season 4 / Episode 86 December 2016
Broken Promises
Season 4 / Episode 910 January 2017
The Patriot
Season 4 / Episode 1017 January 2017
Wake Up
Season 4 / Episode 1124 January 2017
Hot Potato Soup
Season 4 / Episode 1231 January 2017
BOOM
Season 4 / Episode 137 February 2017
The Man Behind the Shield
Season 4 / Episode 1414 February 2017
Self Control
Season 4 / Episode 1521 February 2017
What If...
Season 4 / Episode 164 April 2017
Identity and Change
Season 4 / Episode 1711 April 2017
No Regrets
Season 4 / Episode 1818 April 2017
All the Madame's Men
Season 4 / Episode 1925 April 2017
Farewell, Cruel World!
Season 4 / Episode 202 May 2017
The Return
Season 4 / Episode 219 May 2017
World's End
Season 4 / Episode 2216 May 2017
