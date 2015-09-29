Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 2013 - 2020 episode 19 season 3
8.3Rate
10 votes
"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 3 all episodes
Laws of Nature
Season 3 / Episode 129 September 2015
Purpose in the Machine
Season 3 / Episode 26 October 2015
A Wanted (Inhu)man
Season 3 / Episode 313 October 2015
Devils You Know
Season 3 / Episode 420 October 2015
4,722 Hours
Season 3 / Episode 527 October 2015
Among Us Hide…
Season 3 / Episode 63 November 2015
Chaos Theory
Season 3 / Episode 710 November 2015
Many Heads, One Tale
Season 3 / Episode 817 November 2015
Closure
Season 3 / Episode 91 December 2015
Maveth
Season 3 / Episode 108 December 2015
Bouncing Back
Season 3 / Episode 118 March 2016
The Inside Man
Season 3 / Episode 1215 March 2016
Parting Shot
Season 3 / Episode 1322 March 2016
Watchdogs
Season 3 / Episode 1429 March 2016
Spacetime
Season 3 / Episode 155 April 2016
Paradise Lost
Season 3 / Episode 1612 April 2016
The Team
Season 3 / Episode 1719 April 2016
The Singularity
Season 3 / Episode 1826 April 2016
Failed Experiments
Season 3 / Episode 193 May 2016
Emancipation
Season 3 / Episode 2010 May 2016
Absolution
Season 3 / Episode 2117 May 2016
Ascension
Season 3 / Episode 2217 May 2016
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 19 серии сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» Рэдклифф становится членом команды Уорда, который хочет еще раз провести опыт над человечеством. Мэй, Мак и их соратники идут к Рою, рассчитывая одержать над ним победу. Симмонс и Фитц ищут вакцину.
