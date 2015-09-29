Menu
"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 3 all episodes
Laws of Nature
Season 3 / Episode 1 29 September 2015
Purpose in the Machine
Season 3 / Episode 2 6 October 2015
A Wanted (Inhu)man
Season 3 / Episode 3 13 October 2015
Devils You Know
Season 3 / Episode 4 20 October 2015
4,722 Hours
Season 3 / Episode 5 27 October 2015
Among Us Hide…
Season 3 / Episode 6 3 November 2015
Chaos Theory
Season 3 / Episode 7 10 November 2015
Many Heads, One Tale
Season 3 / Episode 8 17 November 2015
Closure
Season 3 / Episode 9 1 December 2015
Maveth
Season 3 / Episode 10 8 December 2015
Bouncing Back
Season 3 / Episode 11 8 March 2016
The Inside Man
Season 3 / Episode 12 15 March 2016
Parting Shot
Season 3 / Episode 13 22 March 2016
Watchdogs
Season 3 / Episode 14 29 March 2016
Spacetime
Season 3 / Episode 15 5 April 2016
Paradise Lost
Season 3 / Episode 16 12 April 2016
The Team
Season 3 / Episode 17 19 April 2016
The Singularity
Season 3 / Episode 18 26 April 2016
Failed Experiments
Season 3 / Episode 19 3 May 2016
Emancipation
Season 3 / Episode 20 10 May 2016
Absolution
Season 3 / Episode 21 17 May 2016
Ascension
Season 3 / Episode 22 17 May 2016
В 3 сезоне 19 серии сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» Рэдклифф становится членом команды Уорда, который хочет еще раз провести опыт над человечеством. Мэй, Мак и их соратники идут к Рою, рассчитывая одержать над ним победу. Симмонс и Фитц ищут вакцину.

