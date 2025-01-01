Menu
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Quotes

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. quotes

Phil Coulson [Regarding "Tahiti"] It's a magical place.
Melinda May Wheels up in five.
Maria Hill What does S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for, Agent Ward?
Grant Ward Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.
Maria Hill And what does that mean to you?
Grant Ward It means someone really wanted our initials to spell out "S.H.I.E.L.D." It means we're the line between the world and the much weirder world. We protect people from news they aren't ready to hear. And when we can't do that, we keep them safe.
Jemma Simmons You think I'm not romantic? I'm gonna do something with you on that island that will take your breath away.
Leo Fitz What is... eh... are... are you... what?
Jemma Simmons Snorkling!
Phil Coulson Sir?
Nick Fury You don't have to call me "sir", Coulson. Look at me. I'm dressed like I live under a bridge.
Skye Sometimes the world's greatest miracles happen by accident.
Hive The world fears our kind of power because not everyone has it. Only billionaires can build iron suits. Only the military can make super soldiers, which can only lead to a war of its own. Whereas I plan to apply a more... collectivist philosophy.
Raina [to Ward] You know about Skye's parents, about the darkness that lies inside her. I believe in a world where her true nature will reveal itself. And when that day comes, maybe you two could be monsters together.
