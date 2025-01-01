Grant WardIt means someone really wanted our initials to spell out "S.H.I.E.L.D." It means we're the line between the world and the much weirder world. We protect people from news they aren't ready to hear. And when we can't do that, we keep them safe.
Jemma SimmonsYou think I'm not romantic? I'm gonna do something with you on that island that will take your breath away.
Nick FuryYou don't have to call me "sir", Coulson. Look at me. I'm dressed like I live under a bridge.
SkyeSometimes the world's greatest miracles happen by accident.
HiveThe world fears our kind of power because not everyone has it. Only billionaires can build iron suits. Only the military can make super soldiers, which can only lead to a war of its own. Whereas I plan to apply a more... collectivist philosophy.
Raina[to Ward] You know about Skye's parents, about the darkness that lies inside her. I believe in a world where her true nature will reveal itself. And when that day comes, maybe you two could be monsters together.