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Manifest
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Season 2
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Season 2 Cast of the Series Manifest (2020)
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"Manifest" cast
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Melissa Roxburgh
Michaela Stone
Josh Dallas
Ben Stone
Athena Karkanis
Grace Stone
J.R. Ramirez
Jared Vasquez
Luna Blaise
Olive Stone
Jack Messina
Cal Stone
Parveen Kaur
Saanvi Bahl
Matt Long
Daniel Sunjata
Ellen Tamaki
Leah Gibson
Daryl Edwards
Garrett Wareing
Mugga
Andrene Ward-Hammond
Jared Grimes
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