Maniac
Maniac quotes
[from trailer]
James Mantleray
What do you think is wrong with you?
Owen Milgrim
It's not that I'm sick. It's that I don't matter.
[from trailer]
Dr. Greta Mantleray
How many of your subjects have ended up catatonic?
James Mantleray
[arrogantly] Zero.
[Dr. Fujita looks down]
James Mantleray
Roughly.
[from trailer]
Owen Milgrim
I don't know what's real, and what's not.
[from trailer]
Annie Landsberg
This is some multi-reality brain magic.
[from trailer]
James Mantleray
What would you say this trial is showing you about yourself?
Annie Landsberg
Is this therapy now?
James Mantleray
It's *not* therapy. It's science.
[from trailer]
James Mantleray
Something's wrong. *What* did you do?
Dr. Fujita
Everytime I separate them, they just find their way back together.
[from trailer]
Owen Milgrim
My head doesn't work right. I thought maybe these people, could fix me. Sounds stupid.
Annie Landsberg
It doesn't sound stupid to me.
[from trailer]
James Mantleray
Once you begin to appreciate the, structure of the mind, there's no reason anything about us can't be changed. Pain can be destroyed. The mind can be solved.
[Owen slowly starts to clap, rest of group joins in]
[from trailer]
James Mantleray
Do you know where you are, right now?
Annie Landsberg
I'm in a drug trial.
