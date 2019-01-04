A peculiar police officer from the depths of the Norwegian countryside named Magnus experiences one failure after another in solving crimes. The cause of it all is his unconventional approach to work, which elicits confusion and smiles from his colleagues. The situation has reached the point where Magnus is only assigned the simplest cases. But the detective doesn't lose hope of proving himself to the entire police station. And one day, fate presents him with such an opportunity. The only problem is that the hero will have to fight not with ordinary thieves and murderers...

