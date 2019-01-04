Menu
Russian
Magnus poster
Magnus

Magnus (2019 - 2019)

Magnus
Production year 2019
Country Norway
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NRK1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A peculiar police officer from the depths of the Norwegian countryside named Magnus experiences one failure after another in solving crimes. The cause of it all is his unconventional approach to work, which elicits confusion and smiles from his colleagues. The situation has reached the point where Magnus is only assigned the simplest cases. But the detective doesn't lose hope of proving himself to the entire police station. And one day, fate presents him with such an opportunity. The only problem is that the hero will have to fight not with ordinary thieves and murderers...
Cast
Hallvard Holmen
Tim Ahern
Siren Yorgensen
Vidar Magnussen
Pål Rønning
Ola G. Furuseth
Cast and Crew

7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Magnus - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
