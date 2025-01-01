Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mad Men Quotes

Mad Men quotes

[repeated line]
Don Draper What do you want me to say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pete Campbell A thing like that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Don Draper Send him in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more