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Luther
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Luther (2019)
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"Luther" cast
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Patrick Malahide
George Cornelius
Idris Elba
DCI John Luther
Ruth Wilson
Alice Morgan
Vincent Vermignon
Enzo Cilenti
Jeremy Lake
Sonita Henry
Dermot Crowley
DSU Martin Schenk
Michael Smiley
Wunmi Mosaku
DS Catherine Halliday
Lex Daniel
Anthony Howell
Hermione Norris
Vivien Lake
Roberta Taylor
Paul McGann
Mark North
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