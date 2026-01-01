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Luther
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Luther (2015)
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"Luther" cast
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Idris Elba
DCI John Luther
Laura Haddock
Megan Cantor
Warren Brown
DS Justin Ripley
Dermot Crowley
DSU Martin Schenk
John Heffernan
Patrick Malahide
George Cornelius
Darren Boyd
DCI Theo Bloom
Rose Leslie
DS Emma Lane
Lorraine Hilton
Michael Smiley
Michael Obiora
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