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Kinoafisha TV Shows Luther Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Luther (2010)

"Luther" cast All info
Anton Valensi
Rob Jarvis
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
DCI John Luther
Thomas Lockyer
Steven Mackintosh
Steven Mackintosh
DCI Ian Reed Paul Rhys
Paul Rhys
Donatienne Dupont
Sam Spruell
Sam Spruell
Danny Lee Wynter
Indira Varma
Indira Varma
Zoe Luther
Saskia Reeves
DSU Rose Teller
Warren Brown
DS Justin Ripley Paul McGann
Paul McGann
Mark North Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson
Alice Morgan
Ross McCall
Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley
Dermot Crowley
Matthew Marsh
Matthew Marsh
Louise Rose
Andrew Tiernan
Nicola Walker
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