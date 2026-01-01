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Luther
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Luther (2010)
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"Luther" cast
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Anton Valensi
Rob Jarvis
Idris Elba
DCI John Luther
Thomas Lockyer
Steven Mackintosh
DCI Ian Reed
Paul Rhys
Donatienne Dupont
Sam Spruell
Danny Lee Wynter
Indira Varma
Zoe Luther
Saskia Reeves
DSU Rose Teller
Warren Brown
DS Justin Ripley
Paul McGann
Mark North
Ruth Wilson
Alice Morgan
Ross McCall
Michael Smiley
Dermot Crowley
Matthew Marsh
Louise Rose
Andrew Tiernan
Nicola Walker
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