Kinoafisha TV Shows Luther Quotes

Luther quotes

Alice Morgan Some little girls grow up wanting ponies. I always wanted to be a widow.
DSU Rose Teller Want to know the real tragedy about marriage?
DCI John Luther No, thanks.
DSU Rose Teller Women always think men will change, but they don't. Men think women won't change, but they do.
Alice Morgan So, I've got bullets but no gun. That's quite zen.
[repeated line]
DCI John Luther It's not right, though, is it?
DSU Martin Schenk I know men like you the way you know men like me, and I know you wouldn't have done this if you believed there was the least chance of it coming back on you. Well, guess what: it's come back on you like the Hand of God, and the next words from your mouth will determine the weight and velocity of the staggering tonnage of shit that's about to plummet onto your head.
DCI John Luther [observing a dead body] Look, it's a very specific look - the wig, the makeup. There's a bit of a Siouxsie and the Banshees thing going on here.
DS Justin Ripley Who and the what?
DCI John Luther '80s. Post-punk.
DS Justin Ripley Oh, uh, goths.
DCI John Luther Post-punk.
DCI John Luther I'm coming for you.
Alice Morgan Not if I come for you first.
DCI John Luther Don't you ever worry that you're on the Devil's side without even knowing it?
DSU George Stark There was a park ranger. In America, that is. He was struck seven times by lightning. Seven times. Actually made the Guinness Book of Records for being the unluckiest guy in the world. Or maybe the luckiest guy in the world. Depends on how you look at it.
DCI John Luther I'm making a leap. It's a little leap, though. It's more of a hop.
