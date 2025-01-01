DSU Martin SchenkI know men like you the way you know men like me, and I know you wouldn't have done this if you believed there was the least chance of it coming back on you. Well, guess what: it's come back on you like the Hand of God, and the next words from your mouth will determine the weight and velocity of the staggering tonnage of shit that's about to plummet onto your head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DCI John Luther[observing a dead body] Look, it's a very specific look - the wig, the makeup. There's a bit of a Siouxsie and the Banshees thing going on here.
DCI John LutherDon't you ever worry that you're on the Devil's side without even knowing it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DSU George StarkThere was a park ranger. In America, that is. He was struck seven times by lightning. Seven times. Actually made the Guinness Book of Records for being the unluckiest guy in the world. Or maybe the luckiest guy in the world. Depends on how you look at it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DCI John LutherI'm making a leap. It's a little leap, though. It's more of a hop.