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Luther
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Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
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