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Lucifer
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Season 2
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Season 2 Cast of the Series Lucifer (2016)
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"Lucifer" cast
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Tom Ellis
Lucifer Morningstar
Lauren German
Chloe Decker
Kevin Alejandro
Dan Espinoza
D.B. Woodside
Amenadiel
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Mazikeen
Tricia Helfer
Charlotte Richards
Tricia Helfer
Aimee Garcia
Ella Lopez
Scarlett Estevez
Rachael Harris
Linda Martin
Nick Jandl
Rebecca De Mornay
Michael Imperioli
Robin Givens
Tim DeKay
Timothy Omundson
Geoffrey Owens
Joshua Bitton
Jamie Kennedy
Robert Picardo
Andrea Bogart
Alex Fernandez
Carolina Gómez
Eric Ladin
Rusty Schwimmer
Marcus Coloma
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