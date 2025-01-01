Menu
Lucifer quotes
Lucifer Morningstar
I love L.A. Even the homeless have an IMDb page.
Amenadiel
Are you sure you don't want to chase after her?. Maybe I can ask Father for some rain to make it a moment.
Tom Ellis
D.B. Woodside
