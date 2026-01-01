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Lovecraft Country
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Lovecraft Country (2020)
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"Lovecraft Country" cast
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Jurnee Smollett
Jonathan Majors
Atticus Freeman
Aunjanue Ellis
Hippolyta Freeman
Wunmi Mosaku
Ruby Baptiste
Courtney B. Vance
George Freeman
Abbey Lee
Christina Braithwhite
Jamie Chung
Ji-Ah
Jada Harris
Diana Freeman
Michael Kenneth Williams
Montrose Freeman
Mac Brandt
Regina Taylor
Erica Tazel
Jamie Neumann
Deron J. Powell
Joaquina Kalukango
Demetrius Grosse
Jordan Patrick Smith
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