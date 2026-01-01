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Love, Victor
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Love, Victor (2020)
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"Love, Victor" cast
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Michael Cimino
Rachel Hilson
Anthony Turpel
Bebe Wood
Mason Gooding
Andrew
George Sear
Isabella Ferreira
Mateo Fernandez
James Martinez
Anna Ortiz
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