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Kinoafisha TV Shows Love, Death & Robots Awards

"Love, Death & Robots" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
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