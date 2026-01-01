Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Love & Anarchy
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Love & Anarchy
Stockholm, Stockholms lan, Sweden
Iconic scenes & Locations
the publishing house
Västra trädgårdsgatan 2, Norrmalm, Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sofie and Johan's apartment
Baldersgatan 7A, Östermalm, Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max and his room-mates' apartment
Terapivägen 12D, Flemingsberg, Huddinge, Stockholms län, Sweden
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree