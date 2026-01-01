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Looking for Alaska
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Looking for Alaska (2019)
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"Looking for Alaska" cast
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Charlie Plummer
Kristine Froseth
Alaska Young
Denny Love
Jay Lee
Sofia Vassilieva
Lara Buterskaya
Landry Bender
Uriah Shelton
Jordan Connor
Kevin
Timothy Simons
The Eagle
Ron Cephas Jones
Dr. Hyde
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