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Lizzie McGuire
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Lizzie McGuire (2001)
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"Lizzie McGuire" cast
All info
Hilary Duff
Lizzie McGuire
Lalaine
Miranda Sanchez
Adam Lamberg
Jake Thomas
Matt McGuire
Hallie Todd
Jo McGuire
Robert Carradine
Sam McGuire
Andrew James Allen
Aaron Carter
Kyla Pratt
Orlando Brown
Phil Lewis
Dot-Marie Jones
Craig Anton
Clayton Snyder
Ashlie Brillault
Kyle Downes
John Allsopp
Sonya Eddy
Pat Crawford Brown
Arvie Lowe Jr.
Carly Schroeder
Brad Grunberg
Davida Williams
Cory Hodges
Norma Michaels
Candy Brown
Bernard Kira
Lawrence A. Mandley
Mickey Jones
Jennifer Freeman
Carlos Alazraqui
Sara Paxton
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