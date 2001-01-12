Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lizzie McGuire
Seasons
Lizzie McGuire All seasons
Lizzie McGuire
12+
Production year
2001
Country
USA
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
Disney Channel
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Lizzie McGuire"
Season 1
31 episodes
12 January 2001 - 18 January 2002
Season 2
34 episodes
8 February 2002 - 14 February 2004
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree