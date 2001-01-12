Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lizzie McGuire poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lizzie McGuire Seasons

Lizzie McGuire All seasons

Lizzie McGuire 12+
Production year 2001
Country USA
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Disney Channel

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Lizzie McGuire"
Lizzie McGuire - Season 1 Season 1
31 episodes 12 January 2001 - 18 January 2002
 
Lizzie McGuire - Season 2 Season 2
34 episodes 8 February 2002 - 14 February 2004
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more