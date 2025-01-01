Gordo [to Lizzie] Parents scrape and sacrifice to provide us with shelter, support and guidance, and in return, we have as little to do with them as possible. It's nature's law.

Miranda Yeah. It's like you come home and they ask, "What did you do today?" and we say "Mmm, nothing." And they ask, "Well, what are you doing tonight?" 'n we say, "I dunno!" And they ask, "Why don't you ever talk to us?" We say, "Why can't you just leave me alone!" And you run upstairs.