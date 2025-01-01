Menu
Lizzie McGuire quotes

Lizzie McGuire quotes

Miranda [Interrupting Lizzie] You weren't thinking about putting Ethan and Larry in the same sentence?
Gordo You just did.
Gordo [to Lizzie] Parents scrape and sacrifice to provide us with shelter, support and guidance, and in return, we have as little to do with them as possible. It's nature's law.
Miranda Yeah. It's like you come home and they ask, "What did you do today?" and we say "Mmm, nothing." And they ask, "Well, what are you doing tonight?" 'n we say, "I dunno!" And they ask, "Why don't you ever talk to us?" We say, "Why can't you just leave me alone!" And you run upstairs.
Gordo As little communication as possible. It prepares us for marriage.
Miranda You smell like a... a pine tree.
Gordo That's because I'm wearing a car air freshener.
[he takes it out from under his T-shirt and shows it to her]
Jo McGuire Well, I can't speak for Lanny.
Sam McGuire Somebody's got to.
[animated Lizzie: as Lizzie gets mouth-to-mouth from Larry Tudgeman]
Lizzie [screaming] Let me die!
Lizzie Time for go to bed.
Gordo Yeah, well, there's lots of weird stuff in this world - tofu bacon, hairless cats, country music.
