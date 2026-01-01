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Kinoafisha TV Shows Lizzie McGuire Awards

"Lizzie McGuire" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best International
Nominee
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