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Little Women
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Little Women (2017)
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"Little Women" cast
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Dylan Baker
Mr. March
Maya Hawke
Jo March
Kathryn Newton
Amy March
Willa Fitzgerald
Meg March
Emily Watson
Marmee March
Annes Elwy
Beth March
Eleanor Methven
Fode Simbo
Julian Morris
John Brooke
Kathleen Warner Yeates
Jonah Hauer-King
Angela Lansbury
Aunt March
India Mullen
Michael Gambon
Mr. Laurence
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