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Little Fires Everywhere
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
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"Little Fires Everywhere" cast
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AnnaSophia Robb
Young Elena
Reese Witherspoon
Elena Richardson
Kerry Washington
Mia Warren
Tiffany Boone
Young Mia
Joshua Jackson
Bill Richardson
Anika Noni Rose
Pauline Hawthorne
Rosemarie DeWitt
Linda McCullough
Sarita Choudhury
Anita Rees
Jade Pettyjohn
Lexie Richardson
Jesse Williams
Joe Ryan
Lexi Underwood
Pearl Warren
Nicole Beharie
Madeline Ryan
Megan Stott
Izzy Richardson
Luke Bracey
Jamie Caplan
Gavin Lewis
Moody Richardson
Matthew Barnes
Young Bill
Obba Babatundé
George Wright
Jordan Elsass
Trip Richardson
Melanie Nicholls-King
Regina Wright
Huang Lu
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