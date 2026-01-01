Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Little Fires Everywhere Awards

"Little Fires Everywhere" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more