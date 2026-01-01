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Little Fires Everywhere
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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