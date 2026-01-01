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Lisey's Story
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Lisey's Story (2021)
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"Lisey's Story" cast
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Julianne Moore
Lisey Landon
Clive Owen
Scott Landon
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Darla Debusher
Dane DeHaan
Jim Dooley
Joan Allen
Amanda Debusher
Sebastian Eugene Hansen
Michael Pitt
Ron Cephas Jones
Omar Metwally
Clark Furlong
Sung Kang
Will Brill
Peter Scolari
Krysta Rodriguez
Lana Young
Brenda Wehle
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