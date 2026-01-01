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Kinoafisha TV Shows Line of Duty Awards

"Line of Duty" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Original Music
Nominee
 Editing, Fiction
Nominee
 Sound, Fiction
Nominee
 Sound, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Drama Series
Nominee
 Leading Actress
Nominee
 Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Nominee
 Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Nominee
 Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Drama Series
Nominee
 Leading Actress
Nominee
 Supporting Actress
Nominee
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