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Kinoafisha
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Line of Duty
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BAFTA Awards 2022
Original Music
Nominee
Editing, Fiction
Nominee
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
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