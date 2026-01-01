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Lightfields
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Lightfields (2013)
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"Lightfields" cast
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Dakota Blue Richards
Eve
Michael Byrne
Antonia Clarke
Lucy Cohu
Vivien Mullen
Karla Crome
Clare Mullen
Leilah de Meza
Peter de Jersey
Jill Halfpenny
Martha Felwood
Sam Hazeldine
Albert Felwood
Andrew Havill
Neil Jackson
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