Life on Mars All seasons
Life on Mars
16+
Production year
2006
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Series rating
8.2
8.3
IMDb
All seasons of "Life on Mars"
Season 1
8 episodes
9 January 2006 - 27 February 2006
Season 2
8 episodes
13 February 2007 - 10 April 2007
