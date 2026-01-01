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Kinoafisha TV Shows Life on Mars Awards

"Life on Mars" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Audience Award (TV)
Winner
Best Drama Series
Nominee
 Best Writer
Nominee
 Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Drama Series
Nominee
 Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
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