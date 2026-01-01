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Kinoafisha
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Life on Mars
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BAFTA Awards 2007
Audience Award (TV)
Winner
Best Drama Series
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Best Writer
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Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
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Best Director
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Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
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