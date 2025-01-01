Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lie to Me Quotes

Lie to Me quotes

[repeated line]
Dr. Cal Lightman That's a lie.
[repeated line]
Dr. Cal Lightman Now that's the truth.
[repeated line]
Dr. Cal Lightman Do me a favor.
