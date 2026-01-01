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Leverage: Redemption
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Leverage: Redemption (2025)
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"Leverage: Redemption" cast
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Gina Bellman
Sophie Devereaux
Christian Kane
Eliot Spencer
Beth Riesgraf
Parker
Aleyse Shannon
Breanna Casey
John Charles Meyer
Lucy Taylor
Noah Wyle
Harry Wilson
Aldis Hodge
Alec Hardison
Drew Powell
Craig Frank
Andy Cohen
Alexandra Park
Maulik Pancholy
Christoph Sanders
Alex Boniello
Jack Coleman
Jeri Ryan
Kayli Tran
Ricardo Chavira
Sam Witwer
Mary Hollis Inboden
Angelena Swords
Annet Mahendru
Garrett Hines
Cedric Yarbrough
Tyla Harris
Sarai Betsabe
Rachael Harris
Kanesha Washington
Jonathan Gregg
Carl Palmer
Billy Blair
Jay Hieron
Adan Maverick Carcaño
Lorna Street Dopson
Taprena Augustine
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