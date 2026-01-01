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Leverage: Redemption
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Leverage: Redemption (2022)
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"Leverage: Redemption" cast
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Gina Bellman
Sophie Devereaux
Christian Kane
Eliot Spencer
Beth Riesgraf
Parker
Aleyse Shannon
Breanna Casey
Noah Wyle
Harry Wilson
Joshua Bitton
Emily Hall
Max Baker
Aldis Hodge
Alec Hardison
Alanna Masterson
Pierson Fode
Garrett Coffey
Jonathan Medina
Ralph Brown
Jim Klock
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Rob Benedict
Eric Nenninger
Kate Eastman
Christopher Gorham
Damian O'Hare
Steve Coulter
Keith David
Melanie Hutsell
Alexandra Park
Jay Patterson
Doug Savant
Virginia Williams
Anand Desai-Barochia
Denitra Isler
Dikran Tulaine
J. Omar Castro
Kue Lawrence
Walter Coppage
Derek Theler
Selase Botchway
Josh Breslow
James Preston Rogers
Erin Ruth Walker
Jessica Blackmore
Justin William Davis
Mae Anglim
Nick Boraine
Toby Nichols
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