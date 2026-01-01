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Kinoafisha TV Shows Legion Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Legion (2017)

"Legion" cast All info
Dan Stevens
Dan Stevens
David Haller Rachel Keller
Rachel Keller
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Lenny Busker Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin
Cary Loudermilk Jeremie Harris
Jeremie Harris
Amber Midthunder
Amber Midthunder
Kerry Loudermilk Kathryn Aselton
Kathryn Aselton
Amy Haller Jean Smart
Jean Smart
David Selby
Mackenzie Gray
Mackenzie Gray
Scott Lawrence
Scott Lawrence
Jemaine Clement
Jemaine Clement
Oliver Bird Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
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