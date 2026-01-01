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Kinoafisha
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Legion
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Legion (2017)
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"Legion" cast
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Dan Stevens
David Haller
Rachel Keller
Aubrey Plaza
Lenny Busker
Bill Irwin
Cary Loudermilk
Jeremie Harris
Amber Midthunder
Kerry Loudermilk
Kathryn Aselton
Amy Haller
Jean Smart
David Selby
Mackenzie Gray
Scott Lawrence
Jemaine Clement
Oliver Bird
Hamish Linklater
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