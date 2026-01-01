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Legend of the Seeker
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Legend of the Seeker (2008)
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"Legend of the Seeker" cast
All info
Craig Horner
Richard Cypher
Bridget Regan
Kahlan Amnell
Bruce Spence
Zeddicus Zu'l Zorander
Ted Raimi
Danielle Cormack
Craig Parker
Jessica Marais
Benson Jack Anthony
Nathaniel Lees
Jay Laga'aia
Renato Bartolomei
Don Hany
Jason Hoyte
Michael Hurst
Phil Brown
Tabrett Bethell
Brooke Williams
Claire Chitham
Jeffrey Thomas
Calvin Tuteao
Michelle Langstone
Laura Gordon
Jordana Beatty
Colin Moy
Matthew Walker
Dean O'Gorman
Louise Wallace
Steve Rodgers
Caren Pistorius
Kevin J. Wilson
Simon London
Antonio Te Maioha
Jennifer Rucker
Fraser Brown
Rachel Forman
Jacque Drew
Geraldine Brophy
Nathan Meister
John Wraight
Anna Hutchison
Mark Mitchinson
Owen Black
Matt Gillanders
Peter Feeney
Rose McIver
Bronwyn Bradley
Judy McIntosh
Stephen Ure
Will Wallace
Matthew J. Saville
Edwin Wright
Joseph Nathan
Ben Fransham
Anton Tennet
Gareth Reeves
Curtis Vowell
Tandi Wright
Mike Dwyer
Mike Edward
Fasitua Amosa
Rod Lousich
Phil Brooks
David Van Horn
John Leigh
Vicky Haughton
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