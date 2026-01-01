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Kinoafisha TV Shows Legend of the Seeker Awards

"Legend of the Seeker" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
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