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La Mante
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series La Mante (2017)
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"La Mante" cast
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Carole Bouquet
Jeanne
Fred Testot
Damien
Pascal Demolon
Feracci
Jacques Weber
Charles Carrot
Manon Azem
Lucie
Frederique Bel
Virginie
Élodie Navarre
Szofia
Robinson Stevenin
Alex Crozet
Serge Riaboukine
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