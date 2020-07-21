Menu
Filming Locations: Money Heist
Madrid, Spain
Spain
Iconic scenes & Locations
location
Florence, Italy
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thailand
Thailand
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Exterior scene representing the Bank of Spain in Season 3.
Nuevos Ministerios, Madrid, Spain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
location
Guna Yala, Panama
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
location
Panama City, Panama
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Exterior scene representing the Royal Mint of Spain in Seasons 1 & 2.
Spanish National Research Council, Serrano, 117 - 28006 Madrid, Spain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The motorhome scenes of the Professor and Lisboa
Las Salinas beaches, Almería, Andalusia, Spain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Interior scenes
Colmenar Viejo, Madrid, Spain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The hunting estate scenes
Finca El Gasco farm estate, Torrelodones, Madrid, Spain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Exterior waterfront scene at the beginning of P5: E1
Nyhavn district, Copenhagen, Denmark
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Studio
Grupo Secuoya, Tres Cantos, Madrid, Spain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Filming Dates
21 July 2020 - 14 May 2021
